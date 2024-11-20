At a time when many craft brewers are turning to lager to fill their tanks, Narragansett has been doing it for 134 years, and counting. The once nearly defunct brand has been growing since CEO Mark Hellendrung bought and revived it in 2005. Once on life support, Narragansett has grown steadily under Hellendrung’s guidance, finally crossing the 100,000-barrel threshold in 2019 before a COVID-19 year dip in 2020. ’Gansett bounced back to more than 100,000 barrels in 2021 and posted double-digit growth in 2023, becoming the 23rd largest Brewers Association-defined craft brewery. With a brick-and-mortar brewery in its home of Providence, Rhode Island, led by brewer Lee Lord, and the recent addition of California to the company’s 27-state footprint, there’s plenty of reason to say, “Hi, neighbor” these days.